  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • Jeff Fitlow/Rice University
    Rice University
    1. Industry News

    Rice Engineers Design Eco-Friendly Ammonia Reactor

    Aug. 13, 2024
    New electrochemical process could revolutionize ammonia production, reducing carbon emissions and water pollution

    Source Rice University

    Rice University engineers have developed a reactor design aimed at decarbonizing ammonia production while minimizing water pollution.

    Haber-Bosh is the conventional process for process to produce ammonia, the researchers note.

    Jeff Fitlow/Rice University
    Rice University researchers Haotian Wang (left) and Feng-Yang Chen say they have discovered a new reactor system could decarbonize ammonia production and treat nitrate-contaminated water.
    Rice University researchers Haotian Wang (left) and Feng-Yang Chen say they have discovered a new reactor system could decarbonize ammonia production and treat nitrate-contaminated water.

    This involves a reaction between hydrogen and nitrogen that occurs under high-temperature and high-pressure conditions and is dependent on large-scale centralized infrastructure. The researchers focused on electrochemical synthesis as an alternative. This process involves the use of electricity to drive chemical reactions. 

    “Electrochemistry can occur at room temperature, is more amenable to scalable formats for different infrastructure systems and has the capacity to be powered by decentralized renewable energy,” said Feng-Yang Chen, a Rice graduate student who is the lead author on the study. “However, the current challenge for this technology is that large quantities of additive chemicals are required during the electrochemical conversion process. The reactor we developed uses recyclable ions and a three-chamber system to improve the reaction’s efficiency.”

    The researchers noted that a key innovation involves the use of a porous solid electrolyte, which eliminates the need for high concentrations of supporting electrolytes — an issue that has hindered previous attempts to convert nitrates to ammonia sustainably.

    Also, the use of renewable energy would essentially render ammonia production carbon neutral.

    The new reactor system makes possible an electrochemical nitrate-to-ammonia conversion pathway that would eliminate the need for denitrification ⎯ the process by which wastewater treatment plants remove nitrates from contaminated water, generating nitrogen that gets fed into the Haber-Bosch process, the researchers note.

    In addition to bypassing both the traditional denitrification and Haber-Bosch routes, this approach provides an effective water decontamination method. 

    “Nitrate is one of the priority pollutants that most frequently violates drinking water standards, and it is a is a significant concern in growing cities as farmland with nitrate-contaminated groundwater supplies is converted to urban development,” said Pedro Alvarez, the George R. Brown, professor of civil and environmental engineering at Rice.

    Read the full news release at: https://news.rice.edu/news/2024/rice-built-reactor-yields-green-ammonia-and-purified-water.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector (Video)

    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.