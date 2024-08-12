LG Chem Achieves Top Rating for PFAS-Free Flame-Retardant Material

LG Chem has developed an eco-friendly flame-retardant material that resists burning.

LG Chem said Aug. 12 thit obtained an industry-high rating for its PFAS-free flame-retardant material.

The company’s PC/ABS material comprises recycled plastics from post-consumer waste. The company received the V-0 rating in the standard flame-retardant test UL 94 for UL certification in the United States.

PC/ABS is a plastic that combines polycarbonate and acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene to enhance heat and abrasion resistance.

The V-0 rating requires the material to extinguish within 10 seconds when a flame is applied vertically.

The PFAS-free flame-retardant material is expected to be used in a variety of industrial applications, including electronic devices such as laptops, that can generate heat.