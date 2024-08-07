DuPont Earns Two Sustainability Awards from Business Intelligence Group

Wilmington, Delaware-based chemical maker DuPont has been recognized with two 2024 Sustainability Awards from the Business Intelligence Group.

DuPont’s ion exchange resin supporting the production of green hydrogen from water earned the Sustainability Product of the Year award and its formulation supporting post-etch cleans in semiconductor production was recognized as the Sustainability Initiative of the Year.

The Business Intelligence Group's Sustainability Awards program, now in its ninth year, recognizes companies, projects, people and products who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practices.