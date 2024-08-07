BASF Suffers Production Shortages After Fire

As a result of a fire that occurred at BASF’s Ludwigshafen, Germany, plant on July 29, 2024, the company has declared Force Majeure on deliveries of vitamin A, vitamin E and carotenoid products as well as select aroma ingredients, with immediate effect and until further notice.

Force majeure declarations are intended to suspend a company’s contractual liabilities for supply outages due to unforeseeable circumstances.

The affected aroma ingredients are Ionones, Pyranol, DL-Menthol, Rose Oxides, Ethyllinalool, Nerolidol, and Isophytol R.

Fourteen workers sustained minor injuries. BASF says all injured workers were able to leave the plant’s medical center on the day of the incident.

BASF noted in a press statement that air, water and soil remain free of contamination. BASF’s environmental monitoring vehicles were underway inside and outside the site and did not detect any product residues.

The incident damaged the plant, leading to a shutdown and supply disruption. Cleaning, inspection, and repair work have started.