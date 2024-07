A fire broke out at BASF's Ludwigshafen plant July 29, injuring more than a dozen workers, according to various news reports.

The exact number of injured people was unclear, with anywhere from 14 to 18 injuries reported by different news organizations.

An explosion set off the fire in a southern section of the site, which is also where the company’s headquarters is located.

The company did not specify whether the fire impacted production.