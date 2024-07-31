  • Newsletters
    Industry News

    Lubrizol to Construct Manufacturing Plant in India

    July 31, 2024
    The plant will become the company’s second-largest manufacturing facility globally and its largest manufacturing site in India when completed.

    Source Lubrizol

    Specialty chemicals maker The Lubrizol Corporation announced plans to purchase a 120-acre plot in Aurangabad, India, where it will construct a new manufacturing facility to support the region’s growing transportation and industrial fluid markets. 
     
    The initial phase of the project represents a projected investment of approximately $200 million, the company’s largest ever in India, and builds on previously committed investment in the region.
     
    The plant will become the company’s second-largest manufacturing facility globally and its largest manufacturing facility in India when completed. Construction will progress in phases over the next several years with room for future expansion.
     
    In addition to supporting demand for India, this site will enable export opportunities to surrounding countries and to other Lubrizol sites. Commencement of manufacturing at the site is expected to coincide with Lubrizol’s 100th anniversary in 2028.

