    1. Industry News

    Chevron Phillips Selects Technip Energies for Low-Emission Cracking Furnace

    July 30, 2024
    The low-emission furnace will be capable of using hydrogen as fuel.

    Source Technip Energies

    Technip Energies said July 29 it has received a procurement contract from Chevron Phillips Chemical to supply of a low-emission cracking furnace in an existing olefins unit at Chevron’s facility in Sweeny, Texas.

    This low-emission design will reduce fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions by approximately 30 %, according to Technip.

    Technip Energies’ furnace design focuses on improving fuel efficiency using a novel heat recovery scheme, which includes combustion air preheat and a gas-to-gas primary feed effluent exchanger.

    The low-emission furnace will be capable of using hydrogen as fuel, enabling immediate and future reductions to the existing unit’s carbon intensity, according to Technip.

