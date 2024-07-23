  • Newsletters
    1. Industry News

    Air Products Announces Formation of Senior Management Board

    July 23, 2024
    COO resigns effective immediately, according to news report.

    Source Air Products

    Air Products said July 22 it has formed a management board effective immediately to bring together to help execute the company’s two-pillar growth strategy.

    The announcement comes amid the resignation of the company's chief operating officer, Yahoo Finance reported. COO Samir Serhan resigned from his position, effective immediately but will likely remain with Air Products through the end of September, Yahoo reported.

    That two-pillar strategy is aimed at optimizing and growing Air Products’ core industrial gases business while advancing the energy transition through clean hydrogen.

    Chairman, President and CEO Seifi Ghasemi will lead the new management board.

    Board members reporting to Ghasemi include:

    • Ivo Bols, president, Europe & Africa
    • Wolfgang Brand, senior vice president, project delivery and technology
    • Victoria Brifo, senior vice president and chief human resources officer, corporate communications and corporate relations
    • Brian Galovich, senior vice president and chief information officer
    • Ahmed Hababou, president, Middle East and India
    • Kurt Lefevere, president, Asia
    • Francesco Maione, president, Americas 
    • Sean Major, executive vice president, general counsel and secretary, mergers and acquisitions and sustainability
    • Wilbur Mok, senior vice president, equipment businesses
    • Wally Nelson, vice president, global helium
    • Melissa Schaeffer, senior vice president and chief financial officer

    Commenting on the new board, Ghasemi said:

    “The formation of the management board further streamlines and optimizes our global organization to ensure we maintain that position. It further enhances our ability to execute our full portfolio of projects. I am focused on our company strategy, project execution and the development of our senior leaders. I remain highly enthusiastic about the future of Air Products and am proud to lead this company and work alongside our talented and dedicated team.”

