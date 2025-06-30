Continental Disc Expands Pressure Safety Capabilities with DonadonSDD Acquisition

Continental Disc Corporation said announced June 30 it has acquired DonadonSDD, an Italy-based manufacturer of rupture discs, indicators and explosion venting panels.

DonadonSDD will continue operations in Corbetta, near Milan, and serve as Continental Disc’s European manufacturing center. Its executive team will remain in place and the company will retain its brand identity under the new ownership.

The acquisition enhances Continental Disc’s international capabilities in pressure management systems, particularly for critical applications in chemical, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and energy sectors, according to the press statement. The deal also brings in DonadonSDD’s technical expertise in low-burst-pressure disc accuracy and rupture detection systems.

Continental Disc noted that DonadonSDD’s products will support operations requiring precise safety solutions in demanding industrial environments.

This move comes ahead of Baker Hughes’ planned acquisition of Continental Disc, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, pending regulatory approvals.