CSB Releases New Safety Video on Fatal Acetic Acid Release

The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) released a new safety video on its investigation into the fatal release of acetic acid at the LyondellBasell La Porte Complex in La Porte, Texas, on July 27, 2021, that killed two contract workers.

Approximately 164,000 pounds of a highly corrosive acetic acid mixture erupted from equipment when three contract workers inadvertently removed critical components of a plug valve. All three workers were sprayed with the acetic acid mixture. Two of the workers died from their injuries.