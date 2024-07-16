  • Newsletters
    Green Hydrogen Germany
    1. Industry News

    Air Liquide to Support Major Hydrogen Initiative in Germany

    July 16, 2024
    Company among three partners to receive grants for project that includes 1,243 miles of pipelines.

    Source Bloomberg News

    Air Liquide is among three companies receiving €4.6 billion ($5 billion) in subsidies to develop nearly two dozen hydrogen infrastructure projects, according to a Bloomberg News report.

    The other recipients include German power companies RWE AG and EWE AG. The companies involved in the project have committed to investing another €3.3 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing Germany’s economy ministry.

    The projects involve producing, transporting and storing hydrogen. This includes 1,243 miles of pipelines.

    Germany is trying to transition away from gas and coal, with a goal of cutting carbon emissions by about two-thirds this decade. Read more at Bloomberg News.

