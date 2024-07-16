Air Liquide to Support Major Hydrogen Initiative in Germany

The other recipients include German power companies RWE AG and EWE AG. The companies involved in the project have committed to investing another €3.3 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing Germany’s economy ministry.

The projects involve producing, transporting and storing hydrogen. This includes 1,243 miles of pipelines.

Germany is trying to transition away from gas and coal, with a goal of cutting carbon emissions by about two-thirds this decade. Read more at Bloomberg News.