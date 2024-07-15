Study: PFAS in Battery Production Poses Environmental Risk

The potential for contamination stems from a class of PFAS used in lithium-ion batteries known as bis-perfluoroalkyl sulfonimides (bis-FASIs). The study found elevated concentrations of bis-FASIs near several chemical plants in Kentucky and Minnesota as well as plants in Belgium and France.

The study included an analysis of a site adjacent to an Arkema facility that produces Kynar PVDF, which is used in lithium-ion batteries, the report’s authors note. The study also revealed concentrations near a 3M manufacturing facility in Minnesota, a 3M facility in Antwerp Belgium and am Rhodia-Solvay plant in France.

Researchers took water, snow, sediment and soil samples from 87 sampling locations near chemical facilities in the U.S., Belgium and France between January and October of 2022. The sampling efforts in the U.S. included Arkema sites near Paducah and Louisville, Kentucky, where researchers detected concentrations of bis-FMeSI and its homolog bis-perfluorobutanesulfonimide (bis-FBSI) in soil and sediment samples.

“These data also demonstrate that the release of bis-FMeSI and homologs into the environment is linked to multiple companies and products (e.g., battery electrolyte, fluoropolymer additive),” the report notes.

In the discussion notes, the authors state that “without changes in manufacturing, use, disposal and treatment practices, concentrations of bis-FASIs in soil, groundwater, surface water, wastewater residuals and landfill leachate are likely to increase, along with associated human and environmental exposure.”

The global lack of bis-FASI regulations means leaves no incentive for manufacturers to reduce exposure to these substances, the report’s authors note.