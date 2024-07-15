BASF Investigating Worker Death in China

BASF said a subcontractor working at its Zhanjiang Verbund site died July 13 from injuries sustained while loading pipes in a construction area.

The employee was transported to the hospital for emergency treatment, where the worker later died.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation, the company said.

“We are working closely with the contractor company to support relevant authorities to investigate the cause,” the company said in a news release. “At BASF, safety is our main priority. We will review all the relevant processes by working closely with the contractual companies and take every measure to ensure continued safe practices.”

BASF is building a facility in China’s Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, employing its Verbund value-chain strategy that interlinks plants, energy and infrastructure. At €10 billion ($10.9 billion), the project is BASF’s largest-ever investment.

Construction on the Zhanjiang site began in November 2019, with plans to have it fully operational by the end of 2025.

When completed, the facility will be the company’s third-largest Verbund site worldwide, with the capacity to produce 1 million metric tons of ethylene per year.