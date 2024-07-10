Gas Plant Fined $1 Million for Clean Air Act Violations

The Department of Justice, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the State of Colorado recently settled reported state and federal clean air law violations with the Meeker Gas Plant in Colorado. The plant is jointly owned and operated by Enterprise Gas Processing, LLC, and Enterprise Products Operating, LLC.

A complaint filed concurrently with the settlement alleges that Enterprise violated leak detection and repair requirements in accordance with the Clean Air Act and state clean air laws. The violations resulted in excess emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and other pollutants to the atmosphere.

The agreement includes a $1-million civil penalty, and the company is required to strengthen its leak detection and repair practices, including:

installing equipment that leaks less pollution to the atmosphere,

reviewing compliance with leak detection and repair requirements and

repairing leaking equipment faster.