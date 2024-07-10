  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    1. Industry News

    Gas Plant Fined $1 Million for Clean Air Act Violations

    July 10, 2024
    Suit claimed Enterprise’s Meeker Gas Plant in Colorado violated leak detection and repair requirements in accordance with the Clean Air Act and state clean air laws.

    Source Environmental Protection Agency

    The Department of Justice, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the State of Colorado recently settled reported state and federal clean air law violations with the Meeker Gas Plant in Colorado. The plant is jointly owned and operated by Enterprise Gas Processing, LLC, and Enterprise Products Operating, LLC. 
     
    A complaint filed concurrently with the settlement alleges that Enterprise violated leak detection and repair requirements in accordance with the Clean Air Act and state clean air laws. The violations resulted in excess emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and other pollutants to the atmosphere.
     
    The agreement includes a $1-million civil penalty, and the company is required to strengthen its leak detection and repair practices, including: 
     
    • installing equipment that leaks less pollution to the atmosphere, 
    • reviewing compliance with leak detection and repair requirements and 
    • repairing leaking equipment faster.
     
    Enterprise will also improve staff training and use optical gas imaging technology to improve the visual detection of leaks to address them more quickly.

     

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Managing and Reducing Methane Emission in Upstream Oil & Gas

    Measurement Instrumentation for reducing emissions, improving efficiency and ensuring safety.

    Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Configurable Inputs and Outputs Transmitter

    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.