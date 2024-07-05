ACC, ACD Raises $75K for STEM Scholarships

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) and the Alliance for Chemical Distribution (ACD) hosted an inaugural Swings for STEM golf tournament on June 24 in Leesburg, Virginia to raise funds for the Future of STEM Scholars Initiative (FOSSI).

The event brought together nearly 100 participants, including chemical industry and affiliated association employees, Congressional staff members, and representatives from historically black colleges & universities {HBCUs). More than 20 sponsoring organizations, including presenting sponsor Dow, helped raise $75,000 in support of the scholarship program.

Established in 2020 to help reduce financial barriers to higher education and enhance diversity in the chemical industry workforce, FOSSI provides $40,000 scholarships to students studying preferred STEM degrees at HBCUs. To date, FOSSI has raised over 35 million for nearly 750 scholars and has a 94% student retention rate.

Other sponsors of the event included: AC & S Incorporated; AdvanSix; Adhesive and Sealant Council; American Cleaning Institute; American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers; American Petroleum Institute; Bergeson & Campbell P.C.; Brainerd Chemical Company; Brenntag North America, Inc.; Catalynt Solutions, Inc.; The Chlorine Institute; DuPont; Fragrance Creators Association; Holland & Knight; Household Commercial Products Association; Occidental Chemical Corporation; Plastics Industry Association; SOCMA; Thompson Hine, LLP; and the Vinyl Institute.

FOSSI will welcome 150 new scholars this Fall; applications for the 2025 scholarship open on September 27.