  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    • Shutterstock_1978236245
    Technip Energies and Shell Partner to Accelerate Bio-Polyester Production
    1. Industry News

    Technip Energies and Shell Partner to Accelerate Bio-Polyester Production

    June 28, 2024
    The joint effort will allow for polyesters to be produced with lower carbon footprints and less environmental impact.

    Source Technip Energies and Shell Catalysts & Technologies

    Technip Energies and Shell Catalysts & Technologies https://www.shell.com/business-customers/catalysts-technologies/catalyst-technology.html  announced a technology transfer agreement that accelerates the commercialization of Technip Energies’ Bio-2-Glycols technology for bio-based Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) production from glucose.

    MEG is traditionally produced using fossil-based feedstock to make various types of polyesters for packaging materials, such as plastic bottles, and clothing apparel. With this acquisition, Technip Energies intends to offer a bio-based polyester solution by replacing fossil-based feedstock. By using a bio-sourced monomer, the Bio-2-Glycols technology allows for polyesters to be produced with lower carbon footprints and less environmental impact, according to the companies.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Comprehensive Compressed Air Assessments: The 5-Step Process

    A comprehensive compressed air audit will identify energy savings in an air system. This paper defines the 5 steps necessary for an effective air audit.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Managing and Reducing Methane Emission in Upstream Oil & Gas

    Measurement Instrumentation for reducing emissions, improving efficiency and ensuring safety.

    Latest from Industry News

    shutterstock_2333336103
    DOE Doles Out $16 Million to Transform Carbon Dioxide

    Most Read

    Sponsored