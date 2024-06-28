Technip Energies and Shell Partner to Accelerate Bio-Polyester Production

Technip Energies and Shell Catalysts & Technologies https://www.shell.com/business-customers/catalysts-technologies/catalyst-technology.html announced a technology transfer agreement that accelerates the commercialization of Technip Energies’ Bio-2-Glycols technology for bio-based Monoethylene Glycol (MEG) production from glucose.

MEG is traditionally produced using fossil-based feedstock to make various types of polyesters for packaging materials, such as plastic bottles, and clothing apparel. With this acquisition, Technip Energies intends to offer a bio-based polyester solution by replacing fossil-based feedstock. By using a bio-sourced monomer, the Bio-2-Glycols technology allows for polyesters to be produced with lower carbon footprints and less environmental impact, according to the companies.