INEOS Will Shutter Styrene Site

INEOS Styrolution, a supplier of styrenics materials, announced June 11, 2024, it will permanently close its styrene monomer production site in Sarnia, Ontario, by June 2026.

“This difficult business decision to permanently close our Sarnia site was made following a lengthy evaluation process and is based on the economics of the facility within a wider industry context,” said CEO Steve Harrington in a news release. “The long-term prospects for the Sarnia site have worsened to the point that it is no longer an economically viable operating asset. The production site in Sarnia is currently shut down due to recent orders from regulatory authorities that forced us to declare force majeure. We are currently assessing what is required to restart the site—a process that could take approximately six months.”

INEOS Styrolution said it plans to complete an orderly wind-down process and a permanent closure of the site in a safe, responsible, and compliant manner.

The Sarnia styrene facility was built by the Canadian Polymer Crown company in 1943 with a capacity of 50 MMlbs/yr. Over the years, the site continued to expand its footprint under different ownership structures to ultimately be wholly owned by INEOS in 2014.