Chemours Updates Sustainability Tool to Align Products with UN Sustainability Goals

The Chemours Company has launched an updated sustainability methodology to assess the environmental impact of its value chain.

The company said June 4 it has released EVOLVE 2030 Version 2.0 to help evaluate its product offerings and product development pipeline in relation to the United Nations’ sustainable development goals. The company said the methodology will help it demonstrate its 2030 corporate responsibility commitment to generate 50% or more of its revenue from offerings that make a specific contribution to the UN’s goals.

The updated methodology now includes considerations on product and packaging circularity, as well as insights gained from Chemours’ experience using the methodology over the last four years.

"By incorporating lessons learned and maintaining our approach of continuous improvement, we are enabling a future where our products not only meet market needs but also contribute positively to our shared planet,” said Amber Wellman, the company’s chief sustainability officer.

First established in 2019, Chemours Evolve 2030 program is based on the World Business Council for Sustainable Development’s Chemical Industry Methodology for Portfolio Sustainability Assessments.