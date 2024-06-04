  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
  • CP Journey
    1. Industry News

    Chemours Updates Sustainability Tool to Align Products with UN Sustainability Goals

    June 4, 2024
    Chemical giant's EVOLVE 2030 Version 2.0 methodology now includes circularity metrics.

    By Jonathan Katz

    The Chemours Company has launched an updated sustainability methodology to assess the environmental impact of its value chain.

    The company said June 4 it has released EVOLVE 2030 Version 2.0 to help evaluate its product offerings and product development pipeline in relation to the United Nations’ sustainable development goals. The company said the methodology will help it demonstrate its 2030 corporate responsibility commitment to generate 50% or more of its revenue from offerings that make a specific contribution to the UN’s goals.

    The updated methodology now includes considerations on product and packaging circularity, as well as insights gained from Chemours’ experience using the methodology over the last four years.

    "By incorporating lessons learned and maintaining our approach of continuous improvement, we are enabling a future where our products not only meet market needs but also contribute positively to our shared planet,” said Amber Wellman, the company’s chief sustainability officer.

    First established in 2019, Chemours Evolve 2030 program is based on the World Business Council for Sustainable Development’s Chemical Industry Methodology for Portfolio Sustainability Assessments.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Keys to Improving Safety in Chemical Processes (PDF)

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.

    Get Hands-On Training in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment

    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...

    Managing and Reducing Methane Emission in Upstream Oil & Gas

    Measurement Instrumentation for reducing emissions, improving efficiency and ensuring safety.

    Heat Recovery: Turning Air Compressors into an Energy Source

    More than just providing plant air, they're also a useful source of heat, energy savings, and sustainable operations.

    Latest from Industry News

    Most Read

    Sponsored