Dow to Expand Capacity in SAS Chemicals Operations

Dow plans to expand capacity at its SAS Chemicals sealants operations in Turkey and Germany, the company said May 16.

SAS Chemicals manufactures sealants and components used in insulating glass manufacturing. Dow has a minority equity investment in SAS Chemicals.

As part of this capacity expansion, SAS Chemicals will strengthen its operations in Germany and expand production in Turkey beginning in June.

The expanded capacity will provide customers with a comprehensive sealant and adhesive solution for the façade and window segments, said Jean-Paul Hautekeer, global strategic market director for building and infrastructure at Dow Commercial Solutions.

"This investment is reinforcing our position as a leading materials science supplier in the global façades industry,” Hautekeer said.