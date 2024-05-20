  • Newsletters
    BASF Launches Biomass-Balanced Ammonia, Urea Products

    May 20, 2024
    Company is using renewable electricity for the production of the biomass-balanced ammonia and urea products.

    By Chemical Processing Staff

    BASF has introduced new biomass-balanced ammonia and urea products across its ammonia value chain, the company said May 16.

    BASF said the biomass-balanced versions can reduce carbon emissions by over 80% compared to conventional products derived from fossil fuels. The new offerings include ammonia anhydrous, ammonia solution, urea prills and urea solutions.

    According to BASF, the biomass-balanced approach involves replacing fossil resources used at the beginning of the manufacturing process with certified renewable raw materials derived from biowaste. The resulting products are certified under International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS standards.

    BASF also stated it is using renewable electricity for the production of the biomass-balanced ammonia and urea products to further decrease emissions.

    “BASF was the first company to develop both an industrial ammonia as well as an industrial urea process,” said Jens Aßmann, vice president of business management for the ammonia value chain and operations Amino Resins at BASF. “Today, we are the first company that offers such biomass-balanced options as part of the regular ammonia and urea portfolio. With this portfolio we meet the rising request in industry and help our customers reach their sustainability targets.”

    BASF said the lower-carbon products can help customers reduce their scope 3 emissions as well as the overall carbon footprint of their own products.

