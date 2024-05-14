  • Newsletters
    Asahi Kasei Launches Pilot Plant for Green Hydrogen Production

    May 14, 2024
    Japanese chemical company unveils multi-module facility, a milestone toward its goal of developing 100-MW alkaline water electrolysis systems for green hydrogen.

    By Jonathan Katz

    Asahi Kasei Corp said May 14 it has taken a major step toward commercializing large-scale green hydrogen production with the launch of a new multi-module pilot plant in Kawasaki, Japan.

    The facility, which began operations in March, officially opened May 13 in a ceremony attended by company representatives, partners and the Japanese government. The pilot plant brings the company closer to its goal of developing a 100-megawatt (MW)-class alkaline water electrolysis system to produce green hydrogen from renewable energy sources.

    "This pilot facility is a milestone not only for Asahi Kasei, but also for the global hydrogen business," said Masami Takenaka, the company's lead executive officer overseeing its hydrogen business.

    Asahi Kasei
    Asahi Kasei&apos;s alkaline water electrolysis pilot system
    Asahi Kasei's alkaline water electrolysis pilot system

    He expressed optimism that successful testing at the plant will "be a door opener for commercial large-scale multi-module alkaline water electrolyzers and eventually the realization of a hydrogen society."

    The pilot plant features four 0.8-MW Aqualyzer alkaline water electrolyzer modules from Asahi Kasei. They are being operated under real-world conditions, including simulating fluctuating power inputs from solar and wind to mirror green hydrogen production scenarios.

    Data collected will allow Asahi Kasei to optimize the design, operation and controls of its electrolysis technology, the company said. The company's modular approach aims to combine up to 10 10MW modules into commercial 100-MW systems.

    Asahi Kasei plans to begin commercial activities in 2025.

    The new pilot plant's construction and operations are supported by funding from Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization.

