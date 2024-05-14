Asahi Kasei Launches Pilot Plant for Green Hydrogen Production

Asahi Kasei Corp said May 14 it has taken a major step toward commercializing large-scale green hydrogen production with the launch of a new multi-module pilot plant in Kawasaki, Japan.

The facility, which began operations in March, officially opened May 13 in a ceremony attended by company representatives, partners and the Japanese government. The pilot plant brings the company closer to its goal of developing a 100-megawatt (MW)-class alkaline water electrolysis system to produce green hydrogen from renewable energy sources.

"This pilot facility is a milestone not only for Asahi Kasei, but also for the global hydrogen business," said Masami Takenaka, the company's lead executive officer overseeing its hydrogen business.