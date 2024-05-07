American Chemistry Council Touts Industry Sustainability Progress in Inaugural Report

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) released its first-ever sustainability report May 7, highlighting the chemical industry's efforts to reduce its environmental footprint.
The report notes that companies participating in the industry’s Responsible Care program have reduced their greenhouse-gas intensity 8%, cut sulfur dioxide emissions 43% and reduced their energy intensity 18% between 2017 and 2022.
ACC members also invested $13 billion in research and development efforts in 2022, according to the report.
Responsible Care is a safety and sustainability reporting program required for all ACC members. The figures in the report are either self-reported, audited numbers from ACC members or data taken directly from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), said Mitch Toomey, the vice president of sustainability and Responsible Care at ACC.