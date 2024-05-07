BASF Taps International Process Plants to Offload Ludwigshafen Assets

“BASF is partnering with IPP on the divestment of the idled ammonia, methanol, and melamine plants to ensure that these well-maintained assets are sustained for chemical production,” said Ruediger von Watzdorf, senior vice president of technology for BASF’s monomers division. “The units were in operation through 2023 and only shut down in the context of the structural adaptation of our production setup at the Ludwigshafen site. The sale represents a more sustainable and economic approach to the deployment of these production units, and with a net benefit to the global process industry.”

BASF is shedding these assets as part of restructuring measures at Ludwigshafen, previously announced in February 2023.

The company will continue other ammonia and methanol production there. IPP plans to relocate and sell the plants to buyers seeking capacity expansions or for green ammonia/methanol projects, said Ronald Gale, president of International Process Plants.

Financial terms were not disclosed.