  • Newsletters
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
    1. Industry News

    BASF Taps International Process Plants to Offload Ludwigshafen Assets

    May 7, 2024
    Chemical giant BASF enlists IPP to divest major ammonia, methanol and melamine units in Ludwigshafen restructuring move.

    By Jonathan Katz

    BASF said May 6 it has partnered with International Process Plants (IPP) to help divest ammonia, methanol and melamine production assets at its Ludwigshafen, Germany, site.

    Through the agreement, IPP will market and aim to sell the integrated facilities, which include plants with capacities of 380,000 metric tons per year of ammonia, 165,000 metric tons per year of methanol and 51,000 metric tons a year of melamine.

    “BASF is partnering with IPP on the divestment of the idled ammonia, methanol, and melamine plants to ensure that these well-maintained assets are sustained for chemical production,” said Ruediger von Watzdorf, senior vice president of technology for BASF’s monomers division. “The units were in operation through 2023 and only shut down in the context of the structural adaptation of our production setup at the Ludwigshafen site. The sale represents a more sustainable and economic approach to the deployment of these production units, and with a net benefit to the global process industry.”

    BASF is shedding these assets as part of restructuring measures at Ludwigshafen, previously announced in February 2023.

    The company will continue other ammonia and methanol production there. IPP plans to relocate and sell the plants to buyers seeking capacity expansions or for green ammonia/methanol projects, said Ronald Gale, president of International Process Plants. 

    Financial terms were not disclosed.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Heat Recovery: Turning Air Compressors into an Energy Source

    More than just providing plant air, they're also a useful source of heat, energy savings, and sustainable operations.

    Controls for Industrial Compressed Air Systems

    Master controllers leverage the advantages of each type of compressor control and take air system operations and efficiency to new heights.

    Discover Your Savings Potential with the Kaeser Toolbox

    Discover your compressed air station savings potential today with our toolbox full of calculators that will help you determine how you can optimize your system!

    The Art of Dryer Sizing

    Read how to size compressed air dryers with these tips and simple calculations and correction factors from air system specialists.