NFPA Issues New Hazardous Materials Guidance, CSB Responds

On April 30, the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) applauded the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) for taking new actions to prevent fires and explosions associated with hazardous materials.

The NFPA’s new standard, NFPA 401, “Recommended Practice for the Prevention of Fires and Uncontrolled Chemical Reactions Associated with the Handling of Hazardous Waste” was developed in response to recommendations issued by the CSB in several investigations of fires and explosions involving hazardous materials.

The CSB noted that several incidents dating back to 2006 prompted the agency to recommend the NFPA develop a standard specific to hazardous waste treatment, storage and disposal facilities.

CSB Chairperson Steve Owens said in a press release, “Although it took several years, we appreciate NFPA’s efforts to develop this significant document. It provides important guidance on practices and safeguards necessary to prevent fires and explosions associated with these types of hazardous materials and can help prevent similar incidents in the future.”

The CSB’s board members are appointed by the President subject to Senate confirmation. The Board does not issue citations or fines but makes safety recommendations to companies, industry organizations, labor groups and regulatory agencies such as the NFPA, OSHA and EPA.

