BASF Orders Sodium-Sulfur Batteries for Green Hydrogen Project

NGK Insulators said April 23 a BASF subsidiary has ordered sodium-sulfur (NAS) batteries from the company for a green hydrogen production project in Germany.

BASF Stationary Energy Storage GmbH placed the order for a project in the Baltic Sea led by German energy provider HH2E.

The batteries have a maximum output of 18 MW and a capacity of 104.4 MWh, the equivalent of 72 container-type NAS batteries.

The current order is the first delivery batch of the NAS batteries with total capacity of more than 230 megawatt-hours reserved by HH2E for this project. Negotiations for next deliveries are also underway.