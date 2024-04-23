  • Newsletters
    1. Industry News

    BASF Orders Sodium-Sulfur Batteries for Green Hydrogen Project

    April 23, 2024
    Order is part of a large-scale project for green hydrogen production in the Baltic Sea.

    NGK Insulators said April 23 a BASF subsidiary has ordered sodium-sulfur (NAS) batteries from the company for a green hydrogen production project in Germany.

    BASF Stationary Energy Storage GmbH placed the order for a project in the Baltic Sea led by German energy provider HH2E.

    The batteries have a maximum output of 18 MW and a capacity of 104.4 MWh, the equivalent of 72 container-type NAS batteries. 

    The current order is the first delivery batch of the NAS batteries with total capacity of more than 230 megawatt-hours reserved by HH2E for this project. Negotiations for next deliveries are also underway.

    The NAS batteries will be charged with electricity from intermittent renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power and will supply power to the electrolyzer for the green hydrogen production process.

    NAS batteries are capable of high-capacity and long-duration discharge, making them suitable for shifting peak loads over an extended period using electricity derived from renewable energy sources, according to NGK Insulators.

    NGK and BSES established a sales partnership agreement for NAS batteries in 2019 and have expanded NAS battery sales through BASF’s global sales network. NAS batteries are used in various applications, including those that involve stabilizing renewable energy, balancing electric power demand and supply and serving as emergency power sources.

     

    About the Author

    Jonathan Katz | Executive Editor

    Jonathan Katz, executive editor, brings nearly two decades of experience as a B2B journalist to Chemical Processing magazine.

    His knowledge areas include industrial safety, environmental compliance/sustainability, lean manufacturing/continuous improvement, Industry 4.0/automation and many other topics of interest to the Chemical Processing audience.

    When he’s not working, Jon enjoys fishing, hiking and music, including a small but growing vinyl collection.

    Jon resides in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.

    Email

