New Catalytic Method Transforms Biopolymer into Recyclable High-Performance Plastics

A new catalytic method developed by researchers at Colorado State University (CSU) could enable the production of recyclable, high-performance plastics from natural biopolymers, reducing dependence on petroleum-based materials. According to the study, published in Nature, the process repurposes poly(3-hydroxybutyrate) (P3HB) — a microbially produced, biodegradable polyester — into chemically distinct materials with customizable properties and potential applications across packaging, adhesives and medical products.

The team, led by CSU chemistry professor Eugene Chen, altered the “handedness” of P3HB molecules to create various stereoisomers and enantiomeric macromolecules, unlocking structural diversity that had previously limited the use of naturally occurring P3HB. These new materials can be tailored for specific performance needs, including enhanced flexibility or rigidity, depending on the end-use application.

The process also enables the polymers to be chemically recycled into chiral small molecules with controlled 3D shapes. These compounds are valuable intermediates in pharmaceutical and polymer synthesis.

“This approach creates bio-based plastics that are not only functionally tunable but also recyclable at the molecular level,” Chen said in the press statement.

The work builds on previous research by Chen’s team that demonstrated how microstructure adjustments in synthetic P3HB could yield adhesives stronger than commercial superglues. In contrast, the new study begins with naturally sourced P3HB and applies catalytic conversion techniques to produce new polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) variants with improved performance and end-of-life recyclability.

The next steps include further exploration of material properties for targeted applications and scaling up the catalytic process. The study was funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, including the Catalysis Science Program and the Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO), through the BOTTLE Consortium.