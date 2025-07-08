    • Shutterstock
    plastic waste in stream or pond

    New Catalytic Method Transforms Biopolymer into Recyclable High-Performance Plastics

    July 8, 2025
    Study outlines how a natural biopolymer can be upconverted into customizable plastics and chiral compounds for chemical manufacturing.

    A new catalytic method developed by researchers at Colorado State University (CSU) could enable the production of recyclable, high-performance plastics from natural biopolymers, reducing dependence on petroleum-based materials. According to the study, published in Nature, the process repurposes poly(3-hydroxybutyrate) (P3HB) — a microbially produced, biodegradable polyester — into chemically distinct materials with customizable properties and potential applications across packaging, adhesives and medical products.

    The team, led by CSU chemistry professor Eugene Chen, altered the “handedness” of P3HB molecules to create various stereoisomers and enantiomeric macromolecules, unlocking structural diversity that had previously limited the use of naturally occurring P3HB. These new materials can be tailored for specific performance needs, including enhanced flexibility or rigidity, depending on the end-use application.

    The process also enables the polymers to be chemically recycled into chiral small molecules with controlled 3D shapes. These compounds are valuable intermediates in pharmaceutical and polymer synthesis.

    “This approach creates bio-based plastics that are not only functionally tunable but also recyclable at the molecular level,” Chen said in the press statement.

    The work builds on previous research by Chen’s team that demonstrated how microstructure adjustments in synthetic P3HB could yield adhesives stronger than commercial superglues. In contrast, the new study begins with naturally sourced P3HB and applies catalytic conversion techniques to produce new polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) variants with improved performance and end-of-life recyclability.

    The next steps include further exploration of material properties for targeted applications and scaling up the catalytic process. The study was funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, including the Catalysis Science Program and the Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO), through the BOTTLE Consortium.

    About the Author

    Amanda Joshi | Managing Editor

    Amanda Joshi has more than 18 years of experience in business-to-business publishing for both print and digital content. Before joining Chemical Processing, she worked with Manufacturing.net and Electrical Contracting Products. She’s a versatile, award-winning editor with experience in writing and editing technical content, executing marketing strategy, developing new products, attending industry events and developing customer relationships. 

    Amanda graduated from Northern Illinois University in 2001 with a B.A. in English and has been an English teacher. She lives in the Chicago suburbs with her husband and daughter, and their mini Aussiedoodle, Riley. In her rare spare time, she enjoys reading, tackling DIY projects, and horseback riding.

    Email

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Many facilities handle dangerous processes and products on a daily basis. Keeping everything under control demands well-trained people working with the best equipment.
    Enhance the training experience and increase retention by training hands-on in Emerson's Interactive Plant Environment. Build skills here so you have them where and when it matters...
    See how Rosemount™ 625IR Fixed Gas Detector helps keep workers safe with ultra-fast response times to detect hydrocarbon gases before they can create dangerous situations.
    The Micro Motion 4700 Coriolis Transmitter offers a compact C1D1 (Zone 1) housing. Bluetooth and Smart Meter Verification are available.