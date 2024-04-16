BASF Launches New Coatings Line for Auto Body Market in Asia

BASF said April 16 it has launched a new portfolio of coatings sourced partly from biomass material.

The company will gradually introduce the products under its Glasurit AraClass and R-M Pioneer Series to the Asia Pacific markets in 2024.

BASF’s coatings division announced the new line of clearcoats and undercoats aimed at the auto body-shop market. The coatings include rapid UV-A and air drying direct-to-metal technology, the company said.

"Our new portfolio of leading-edge coatings are specifically designed to support body shops in significantly shortening process times while reducing material and energy consumption," said Susann Kluge, vice president, BASF Automotive Refinish Coatings Solutions Asia Pacific. "We can now offer body shops a total solution that reflects our commitment to be the industry leader in sustainability."