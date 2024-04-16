  • Newsletters
    1. Industry News

    BASF Launches New Coatings Line for Auto Body Market in Asia

    April 16, 2024
    Company will produce products using its biomass balance approach.

    BASF said April 16 it has launched a new portfolio of coatings sourced partly from biomass material.

    The company will gradually introduce the products under its Glasurit AraClass and R-M Pioneer Series to the Asia Pacific markets in 2024.

    BASF’s coatings division announced the new line of clearcoats and undercoats aimed at the auto body-shop market. The coatings include rapid UV-A and air drying direct-to-metal technology, the company said.

    "Our new portfolio of leading-edge coatings are specifically designed to support body shops in significantly shortening process times while reducing material and energy consumption," said Susann Kluge, vice president, BASF Automotive Refinish Coatings Solutions Asia Pacific. "We can now offer body shops a total solution that reflects our commitment to be the industry leader in sustainability."

    The company developed the product using its biomass balance approach in which a portion of fossil fuel-based feedstock is replaced with renewable raw materials.

    The process has been certified under the REDcert2 certification scheme for sustainable biomass, biofuels and bioliquids.

    About the Author

    Jonathan Katz | Executive Editor

    Jonathan Katz, executive editor, brings nearly two decades of experience as a B2B journalist to Chemical Processing magazine. He has expertise on a wide range of industrial topics. Jon previously served as the managing editor for IndustryWeek magazine and, most recently, as a freelance writer specializing in content marketing for the manufacturing sector.

    His knowledge areas include industrial safety, environmental compliance/sustainability, lean manufacturing/continuous improvement, Industry 4.0/automation and many other topics of interest to the Chemical Processing audience.

    When he’s not working, Jon enjoys fishing, hiking and music, including a small but growing vinyl collection.

    Jon resides in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.

    Email

