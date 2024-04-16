  • Newsletters
    1. Industry News

    Air Products to Build Hydrogen Refueling Stations in Germany

    April 16, 2024
    Stations will fuel medium- to heavy-duty vehicles.

    Air Products will build two high-capacity, low-carbon hydrogen refueling stations (HRS) in Duisburg and Meckenheim, Germany, the company said April 15.

    The company, based in nearby Hattingen, received funding from of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, Industry, Climate Protection and Energy.

    Air Products will use the funds to build, own and operate the two high-capacity HRSs capable of fueling a range of vehicles including medium and heavy-duty classes. The refueling stations will include a network of HRSs for trucks in Germany and support the development of zero-emission fleets, the company said.

    The announcement follows several company initiatives aimed at expanding its role in the hydrogen economy. Air Products is planning to build large-scale, renewable hydrogen production facilities in Europe. The company also has announced a plan to build a new HRS in Hürth-Knapsack region of Germany.

    About the Author

    Jonathan Katz | Executive Editor

    Jonathan Katz, executive editor, brings nearly two decades of experience as a B2B journalist to Chemical Processing magazine. He has expertise on a wide range of industrial topics. Jon previously served as the managing editor for IndustryWeek magazine and, most recently, as a freelance writer specializing in content marketing for the manufacturing sector.

    His knowledge areas include industrial safety, environmental compliance/sustainability, lean manufacturing/continuous improvement, Industry 4.0/automation and many other topics of interest to the Chemical Processing audience.

    When he’s not working, Jon enjoys fishing, hiking and music, including a small but growing vinyl collection.

    Jon resides in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.

    Email

