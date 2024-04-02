3M Receives Final Approval for $10.3 Billion PFAS Settlement

Napoli Shkolnik and the other members of the PFAS Settlement Steering Committee praised U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel’s decision to approve the settlement with 3M. The settlement follows the judge’s decision in February to approve a $1.18 billion settlement with DuPont.
“After years of work, we are delighted that Judge Gergel has approved the 3M settlement and funds will start flowing later this year so the critical work of cleaning up this country’s water systems can begin,’’ said Paul Napoli, partner in Napoli Shkolnik and a member of the PFAS Settlement Committee, which also includes Elizabeth Fegan of Fegan Scott, Michael London of Douglas & London, Joe Rice of Motley Rice LLC and Scott Summy of Baron & Budd LLC. “There is more work to be done but these settlements are a strong start for our work to ensure the well-being of every American.’’
These settlements were reached after five years of intense litigation that included 30 million pages of discovery documents and more than 200 depositions, Napoli Shkolnik noted..