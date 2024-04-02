3M Receives Final Approval for $10.3 Billion PFAS Settlement

3M said a federal court approved an offer of at least $10.3 billion to settle claims related to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, contamination in drinking water.

The U.S. District Court in Charleston, South Carolina, officially approved the company’s settlement agreement March 29 with U.S. public water suppliers.

3M will begin making payments, which could go up to $12.5 billion, in the third quarter of 2024 for a period of 13 years, providing there are no pending appeals of the final approval order.

The agreement will help public water suppliers address the detection of PFAS at any level in drinking water, 3M said.

3M will continue seeking insurance coverage for the settlement payments, the company said.