3M Invests in Hydrogen Electrolyzer Manufacturer EVOLOH

3M, St. Paul, Minnesota, has invested in EVOLOH, a cleantech company working to scale up manufacturing of its electrolyzers to make green hydrogen affordable and efficient.

Founded in 2020, EVOLOH Inc. manufactures lower-cost electrolyzers by using core components that don’t require precious metals or rare earth materials and are made from abundant materials such as steel, plastic and aluminum.

The investment in EVOLOH is just one of several 3M initiatives to enhance hydrogen technologies. The company also is developing a high-performance catalyst technology used in proton exchange membrane water electrolysis, another form of hydrogen production technology.