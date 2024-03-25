AkzoNobel Boosts North American Powder Coatings Capabilities

Paint and coatings company AkzoNobel will install advanced technologies and increase total manufacturing capacity at its four powder coatings sites in North America.

The company said March 15 it plans to add new extruders, thermoplastics and bonding processes at its facilities in Reading, Pennsylvania, Warsaw, Indiana, Nashville, Tennessee, and Monterrey, Mexico.

The investments will increase opportunities for powder coatings use in electric mobility, heat-sensitive substrates like wood and sectors that want to transition to more sustainable coatings, said Jeff Jirak, the company’s global managing director of powder coatings.

“As customers continue to prioritize sustainability, durability and performance, the demand for powder coatings is projected to escalate,” Jirak said in a news release. “By staying ahead of the curve and investing in these advanced technologies, we’re positioning ourselves as a leader in this thriving market, driving innovation and delivering value to customers in North America and around the globe.”

Powder coatings have durability characteristics, including resistance to corrosion, chemicals and UV radiation, AkzoNobel noted in a news release.

The announcement follows recent investments in powder manufacturing in Italy and Vietnam to support the company’s growth ambitions in Europe and Asia.