  • ENEWS
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
    1. Industry News

    AkzoNobel Boosts North American Powder Coatings Capabilities

    March 25, 2024
    Company plans to add new extruders, thermoplastics and bonding processes at four facilities.

    By Jonathan Katz

    Paint and coatings company AkzoNobel will install advanced technologies and increase total manufacturing capacity at its four powder coatings sites in North America. 

    The company said March 15 it plans to add new extruders, thermoplastics and bonding processes at its facilities in Reading, Pennsylvania, Warsaw, Indiana, Nashville, Tennessee, and Monterrey, Mexico.

    The investments will increase opportunities for powder coatings use in electric mobility, heat-sensitive substrates like wood and sectors that want to transition to more sustainable coatings, said Jeff Jirak, the company’s global managing director of powder coatings.

    “As customers continue to prioritize sustainability, durability and performance, the demand for powder coatings is projected to escalate,” Jirak said in a news release. “By staying ahead of the curve and investing in these advanced technologies, we’re positioning ourselves as a leader in this thriving market, driving innovation and delivering value to customers in North America and around the globe.” 

    Powder coatings have durability characteristics, including resistance to corrosion, chemicals and UV radiation, AkzoNobel noted in a news release.

    The announcement follows recent investments in powder manufacturing in Italy and Vietnam to support the company’s growth ambitions in Europe and Asia.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Connect with an Expert!

    Our measurement instrumentation experts are available for real-time conversations.

    Maximize Green Hydrogen Production with Advanced Instrumentation

    Discover the secrets to achieving maximum production output, ensuring safety, and optimizing profitability through advanced PEM electrolysis.

    5 Ways to Improve Green Hydrogen Production Using Measurement Technologies

    Watch our video to learn how measurement solutions can help solve green hydrogen production challenges today!

    How to Solve Green Hydrogen Challenges with Measurement Technologies

    Learn How Emerson's Measurement Technologies Tackle Renewable Hydrogen Challenges with Michael Machuca.