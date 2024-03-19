ABB to Provide Control System for Green Hydrogen International Project in Texas

ABB said March 19 it will provide control systems for Green Hydrogen International’s (GHI) green hydrogen facility in Texas.

The Power-to-X facility will use solar and onshore wind energy to power a 2.2 GW electrolyzer plant to produce 280,000 tons of green hydrogen per year, which will be turned into 1 million tons of green ammonia annually.

The project will utilize underground salt cavern storage, which is seen as an efficient way to store large volumes of hydrogen onshore, according to ABB. The planned storage of up to 24,000 tons of green hydrogen will help balance out the intermittency of the renewable energy sources powering the operation and allow for a lower levelized cost of hydrogen.

A 120-kilometer pipeline to the nearby Corpus Christi energy port, approximately 300 kilometers southwest of Houston, will transport the green hydrogen to an ammonia production facility for conversion and subsequent global export to serve demand in Europe and Asia. GHI is also in discussions with potential off takers of green hydrogen as a feedstock for sustainable aviation fuel and e-methane production.

ABB has already completed a feasibility study to develop an electrical system architecture that optimizes return on investment for the project and supports compliance with EU legislation governing renewable fuels of non-biological origin and the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.

Construction is planned to start in 2026 with first production expected in 2030. Hydrogen City is being designed as a phased project, with plans to add additional trains of production as the market for green hydrogen develops.