Shell to Provide Braskem With Biobased Propylene

Shell Chemicals will supply Braskem with propylene feedstocks partially sourced from biobased materials.

Braskem said March 15 it will use the feedstocks to produce bio-attributed and bio-circular polypropylene.

The feedstocks will satisfy growing consumer demand for more sustainable options the packaging, film, automotive and consumer goods, the company said.

The feedstocks have been third-party certified using the mass-balance approach, a sustainability measurement that allows for the blending of biobased and non-sustainable.

Both Shell and Braskem are looking to reduce their reliance on virgin materials. Shell has also set a target to reduce scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2030 compared to 2016 levels on a net basis.

"Shell is progressing its strategy to lower greenhouse gas emissions from its operations and to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050," said Sean Clarry, Shell Chemicals' senior vice president, commercial.

Braskem also has commited to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.