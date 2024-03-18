  • ENEWS
    1. Industry News

    Shell to Provide Braskem With Biobased Propylene

    March 18, 2024
    Third-party certified material follows mass-balance approach, mixing sustainable and non-sustainable material.

    Shell Chemicals will supply Braskem with propylene feedstocks partially sourced from biobased materials.

    Braskem said March 15 it will use the feedstocks to produce bio-attributed and bio-circular polypropylene.

    The feedstocks will satisfy growing consumer demand for more sustainable options the packaging, film, automotive and consumer goods, the company said.

    The feedstocks have been third-party certified using the mass-balance approach, a sustainability measurement that allows for the blending of biobased and non-sustainable.

    Both Shell and Braskem are looking to reduce their reliance on virgin materials. Shell has also set a target to reduce scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2030 compared to 2016 levels on a net basis.

    "Shell is progressing its strategy to lower greenhouse gas emissions from its operations and to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050," said Sean Clarry, Shell Chemicals' senior vice president, commercial.

    Braskem also has commited to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

    About the Author

    Jonathan Katz | Executive Editor

    Jonathan Katz, executive editor, brings nearly two decades of experience as a B2B journalist to Chemical Processing magazine. He has expertise on a wide range of industrial topics. Jon previously served as the managing editor for IndustryWeek magazine and, most recently, as a freelance writer specializing in content marketing for the manufacturing sector.

    His knowledge areas include industrial safety, environmental compliance/sustainability, lean manufacturing/continuous improvement, Industry 4.0/automation and many other topics of interest to the Chemical Processing audience.

    When he’s not working, Jon enjoys fishing, hiking and music, including a small but growing vinyl collection.

    Jon resides in the Cleveland, Ohio, area.

