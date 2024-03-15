Nova Chemicals Zeros In On Plastics Circularity

Nova Chemicals Corp. has launched its Centre of Excellence for Plastics Circularity, aiming to drive innovation and collaboration in sustainable plastics management, the Calgary, Canada-based company said in a March 14 press release. The center will facilitate R&D collaborations across disciplines such as material science, engineering and environmental science, addressing the challenges of plastics circularity. It also seeks to develop value-chain-integrated solutions by working with partners from industry, academia and government to deliver practical and scalable technologies. Roger Kearns, president and CEO at Nova Chemicals, emphasizes the importance of bridging innovative ideas with commercially viable technologies to address complex plastics challenges.

Nova Chemicals is launching its Call for Expression of Interest targeted for Canadian research institutions and focused on mechanical recycling, advanced recycling and microplastics. More detailed information and how to apply can be found here.