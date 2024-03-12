Toray Industries' New Polymer Membrane Aimed at Boosting Vehicle Ranges

Toray Industries Inc. said March 10 that it has developed an ion-conductive polymer membrane that solves a key capacity issue in batteries.

The development delivers 10 times the ion conductivity of alternative methods, according to the company.

Battery developers have been looking for ways to design lithium-ion batteries that deliver higher energy densities.

But during charging and decharging cycles, lithium metal can lead to the growth of branch-like crystals called lithium dendrites. Dendrite growth can degrade battery performance and cause short circuits.

Metallic lithium anodes employing solid electrolytes pose similar hurdles, according to Toray.