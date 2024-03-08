Enhanced Flow Powers Ammonia-Fueled Vehicles

A research team at Sophia University, led by Mitsuhisa Ichiyanagi from the Department of Engineering and Applied Sciences, has investigated intake port opening conditions in engines to enhance swirling flow, improving air-fuel mixing for more efficient ammonia combustion. Ammonia, a potential hydrogen carrier for clean energy, poses challenges due to its difficulty in burning efficiently. Their study, published in Energies, explores how different port openings affect airflow within engine cylinders. Swirling flow patterns achieved through specific port configurations lead to better mixing, enhancing combustion and reducing emissions. The findings offer insights into designing engines for standalone ammonia use, supporting the development of ammonia-fueled vehicles. This research contributes to decarbonization efforts and could help address potential lithium shortages by offering an alternative clean fuel for transportation.