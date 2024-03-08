  • ENEWS
  • INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVES
  • TECHNICAL RESOURCES
  • WEBINARS
  • SUBSCRIBE
    1. Industry News

    Enhanced Flow Powers Ammonia-Fueled Vehicles

    March 8, 2024
    Researchers have been working on designing engines where ammonia can be used as a standalone fuel.

    By Chemical Processing Staff

    A research team at Sophia University, led by Mitsuhisa Ichiyanagi from the Department of Engineering and Applied Sciences, has investigated intake port opening conditions in engines to enhance swirling flow, improving air-fuel mixing for more efficient ammonia combustion. Ammonia, a potential hydrogen carrier for clean energy, poses challenges due to its difficulty in burning efficiently. Their study, published in Energies, explores how different port openings affect airflow within engine cylinders. Swirling flow patterns achieved through specific port configurations lead to better mixing, enhancing combustion and reducing emissions. The findings offer insights into designing engines for standalone ammonia use, supporting the development of ammonia-fueled vehicles. This research contributes to decarbonization efforts and could help address potential lithium shortages by offering an alternative clean fuel for transportation.

    Mitsuhisa Ichiyanagi from Sophia University
    Swirling flows, initiated when the tangential port opening exceeds 25%, have the potential to enhance the mixing of air and fuel. This can result in a more homogeneous mixture, leading to improved combustion efficiency and reduced emissions.
    Swirling flows, initiated when the tangential port opening exceeds 25%, have the potential to enhance the mixing of air and fuel. This can result in a more homogeneous mixture, leading to improved combustion efficiency and reduced emissions.
    Swirling flows, initiated when the tangential port opening exceeds 25%, have the potential to enhance the mixing of air and fuel. This can result in a more homogeneous mixture, leading to improved combustion efficiency and reduced emissions.
    Swirling flows, initiated when the tangential port opening exceeds 25%, have the potential to enhance the mixing of air and fuel. This can result in a more homogeneous mixture, leading to improved combustion efficiency and reduced emissions.
    Swirling flows, initiated when the tangential port opening exceeds 25%, have the potential to enhance the mixing of air and fuel. This can result in a more homogeneous mixture, leading to improved combustion efficiency and reduced emissions.
    Swirling flows, initiated when the tangential port opening exceeds 25%, have the potential to enhance the mixing of air and fuel. This can result in a more homogeneous mixture, leading to improved combustion efficiency and reduced emissions.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations

    Reliability and safety in even the most demanding environments

    Transform your operations with real-time insight and run at your peak potential. Measurement Instrumentation Technologies that help you reliably maxim…

    Advanced Measurement Solutions Enhance Blue Hydrogen Production

    Hydrogen has an important role to play in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions globally. Currently, steam methane reforming of natural gas and o…