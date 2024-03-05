Kodiak Acquires Aztech Lubricants

Specialty chemical company Kodiak said March 5 it has acquired Aztech Lubricants, a provider of products for the wire-drawing industry.

Aztech Lubricants is based in Wayne, Oklahoma, and serves the aerospace, agricultural, tire manufacturing, fasteners, screens and fencing markets.

The move is among several acquisitions in the past year by Kodiak. In the first quarter of 2023, the company acquired Coolant Control Inc. and Vulcan Oil.

The acquisitions have increased the company’s capabilities related to powdered chemical manufacturing and increased its capacity for oil-based blending.

"By acquiring Aztech Lubricants we are continuing to execute our growth strategy – increasing our geographical footprint and manufacturing capabilities, while optimizing delivery timelines," says Laura Dickey, Kodiak president. "As we continue growing our portfolio of products organically and through acquisitions, our customers around the globe have demonstrated their receptiveness to our capabilities – helping them streamline procurement through consolidation of suppliers."