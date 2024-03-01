Elevator To Space Possible?

According to a Feb. 29 press release, Chemist Noe Alvarez at the University of Cincinnati addressed the challenge of reliably connecting carbon nanotubes to metal surfaces for various applications — even possibly a space elevator, as in the opening scene of the Brad Pitt movie “Ad Astra.”

Alvarez and collaborators developed a chemical process to create a strong and consistent bond between nanotubes and metals, improving conductivity. Previous methods resulted in weak connections, leading to imprecise measurements. Their research, published in Nanoscale Advances, demonstrated chemical bonding of nanotubes to metals like copper, aluminum and gold. This breakthrough, supported by a $720,000 NSF grant, promises advancements in commercial applications of nanotubes. The study revealed that carbon atoms in the organic link bond with two copper atoms, ensuring durable connections. Carbon nanotubes, known for their strength and unique properties, hold potential in diverse fields such as aerospace, coatings and energy storage. Alvarez's team grows nanotubes on silicon disks and employs catalytic chemical vapor deposition for their synthesis, enabling precise application in various industries.

