Chemstream Inc. Announces Full Compliance with Radical Transparency Initiative

Homer City, Pennsylvania-based Chemstream Inc., in conjunction with CNX Resources Corp., a natural gas producer, and Pennsylvania state environmental regulators, has announced full compliance with the Radical Transparency Initiative (RTI) launched in Pennsylvania in November 2023.

The RTI is a public-private collaboration that focuses on environmental monitoring and chemical disclosures to reduce emissions and protect energy jobs by embracing radical transparency — a concept that promotes full disclosure across a company and the communities and businesses it serves. For CNX’s part, the initiative means delivering real-time answers about natural gas production to local communities and collecting and sharing air and water quality data.

Chemstream Inc., a specialty chemical manufacturing and distribution company with locations in Pennsylvania, Illinois, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas, West Virginia, Alabama and Indiana supporting a range of industries, has been working to ensure its chemical additive disclosures meet the standards of heightened operational transparency, including chemical use, in collaboration with state environmental regulators and the public, said the company in a press release.

Previously, Chemstream had several chemicals with components listed as "proprietary" in disclosures. To mirror access to real-time chemical data used in oil and gas development, these chemicals will no longer have components listed as such, regardless of the operator Chemstream is servicing.

The new disclosure policy will be implemented company-wide.