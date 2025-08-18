UN Plastics Treaty Negotiations End Without Deal Despite Final Push in Geneva

Nations failed to reach consensus last week on a global plastics treaty after 10 days of negotiations in what was intended to be the final round of talks by the UN Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee.

The committee agreed to resume negotiations at a future date to be announced.

Negotiators could not agree on issues related to sustainable plastics production, raw materials and which countries would be responsible for financing implementation of the treaty, according to the International Institute for Sustainable Development.

Regarding financing, delegates debated establishing a new country classification system that would require nations with financial capacity—including developing countries that profit from plastic production or manufacturing—to fund climate initiatives in the most vulnerable countries, as reported by IISD's Earth Negotiations Bulletin.

The fifth session, INC-5.2, which took place in Geneva, Switzerland, included more than 2,600 participants from 183 countries. The process to create a global plastics treaty began in March 2022.

The goal of INC-5.2 was to agree on the instrument’s text and highlight unresolved issues requiring further preparatory work ahead of a diplomatic conference.

“Failing to reach the goal we set for ourselves may bring sadness, even frustration. Yet it should not lead to discouragement,” said Luis Vayas Valdivieso, INC chair ambassador. “On the contrary, it should spur us to regain our energy, renew our commitments, and unite our aspirations. It has not happened yet in Geneva, but I have no doubt that the day will come when the international community will unite its will and join hands to protect our environment and safeguard the health of our people.”