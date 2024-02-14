DuPont Membranes for Lithium-Brine Purification Named Edison Awards Finalist

DuPont announced that its FilmTec LiNE-XD nanofiltration membrane elements, designed for lithium-brine purification, were named a finalist in the 2024 Edison Awards in the Resource Recovery & Environmental Conservation category.

In a press release, DuPont shared that lithium-brine purification is critical to producing batteries needed for electrification to help combat climate change. The membrane elements can help achieve lithium production from resources such as salt lake brine, geothermal brine, and surface and sub-surface clay. The nanofiltration membrane elements are designed to withstand harsh conditions while also yielding high recovery of both lithium and water; requiring less energy than other methods.

The release further states, “The durability, selectivity and permeability of the membrane elements can help enable lithium mining operations, including emerging applications such as direct lithium extraction, to help enhance lithium yield, reduce energy consumption and increase membrane lifetime compared to conventional nanofiltration membranes. Additionally, cleaning, chemical usage and disposal can be reduced in downstream lithium concentration thanks to its efficient removal of scaling impurities.”

The Edison Awards is an annual competition honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design and innovation. The gold, silver and bronze winners will be announced at the 2024 Edison Awards Gala in Fort Myers, Florida, on April 18, 2024.

