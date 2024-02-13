Air Products Signs Renewable Energy Agreement with Enco

Air Products said Feb. 12 it has signed a purchase agreement with Enco to supply its operations in the Netherlands with renewable energy.

Under the terms of this 10-year agreement, Air Products will source the majority of its current merchant business energy consumption for liquid nitrogen and oxygen production in The Netherlands from renewable energy.

The renewable electricity will be generated at the Vlagtwedde Solar PV farm in the northeast of The Netherlands. The agreement will allow Air Products to reduce emissions equivalent to the carbon footprint of approximately 45,000 households over the duration of the contract, the company said.

The agreement is among the company’s latest efforts to minimize its carbon footprint.

Last year, Air Products announced its plans to build Europe's largest blue hydrogen facility based in the Port of Rotterdam. This was preceded by the announcements of its plans for a renewable energy import terminal, and the first Rotterdam green hydrogen truck refueling station.