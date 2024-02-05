Dow CEO Earns International Palladium Medal

The Société de Chimie Industrielle will present the 2024 International Palladium Medal to Dow Board Chair and CEO Jim Fitterling for his significant contributions to the chemical industry and leadership in advancing the global goals of the Société. The award ceremony will take place on May 8, 2024, at the New York Hilton Midtown. Fitterling, who has led Dow since its separation from DowDuPont, is praised for steering the company toward sustainability and innovation. He is recognized for accelerating Dow's environmental sustainability targets, aiming for carbon neutrality and reducing plastic waste. Fitterling is also commended for his advocacy for diversity, equity and inclusion, actively supporting various initiatives and serving on multiple boards and committees within the industry.

The International Palladium Medal was established in 1958 and was first presented to Ernest-John Solvay of Belgium in 1961. Subsequent awards have been made to American, French, British, and German recipients biennially.