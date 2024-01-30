  • ENEWS
    1. Industry News

    Air Liquide and TotalEnergies to Develop Hydrogen Fueling Stations Across Europe

    Jan. 30, 2024
    Companies are aiming to develop more than 100 hydrogen stations over the next decade.

    By Jonathan Katz

    Air Liquide and TotalEnergies said Jan. 30 they are partnering to accelerate the development of hydrogen for heavy-duty trucks by creating a network of 100 filling stations across Europe.

    Called Teal Mobility, the companies are aiming to develop more than 100 hydrogen stations over the next decade, creating the first transnational European network of this size - under the TotalEnergies brand. Teal Mobility will be operating around 20 stations in France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg and Germany from 2024.

    The effort provides a solution for transport and logistics operators committed to reducing their CO2 emissions, the companies said. Hydrogen is particularly well-suited for long-distance road transport, as it enables rapid refueling in about 15 minutes and a long range of nearly 500 miles while preserving vehicle loading capacity, according to the companies.

    Teal Mobility markets hydrogen to transportation customers through a network of stations that the joint venture develops, operates and supplies.

