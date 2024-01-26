Red Sea Transport Crisis Causes Chemical Sector Delays

“European manufacturers rely heavily on imports of chemicals from Asia and the Middle East as raw materials to make finished products,” said Will Beacham, chemicals expert and deputy editor at ICIS, in an email interview with Chemical Processing. “Europe’s stagnant economy means that downstream demand is currently very soft. Even so, there are now interruptions to the smooth flow of chemicals into the region as cargoes are rerouted via the Cape of Good Hope. This is making buyers nervous, and many are building inventory for security of supply.”

The Reuters story notes delays are leading to production cuts and challenges in fulfilling orders, impacting companies like Gechem GmbH & Co KG, which has lowered production of dishwasher and toilet tablets. Larger companies like Evonik are also experiencing challenges with short-notice routing changes and delays.

“As ships are re-routed around the Cape of Good Hope, there are delays to deliveries from the Middle East and Asia to Europe (see map), and shipping rates have increased,” explained Beacham. “This route adds 15 days to the typical journey and displaces containers with ships missing their scheduled arrival slots in ports. We have not seen an increase in shipments to Europe from the U.S. Europe is still well supplied because demand is so poor.”