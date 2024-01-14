Arkema Acquires Stake in Battery Start-Up

Arkema said Jan. 12 it is looking to accelerate the development of sodium-ion batteries with its investment in battery technology start-up Tiamat.

Tiamat, spun off from the French Center for Scientific Research in 2017, is designs, develops and manufactures sodium-ion batteries for mobility and stationary energy storage. This investment will help Arkema accelerate the development of technical solutions adapted to these batteries, which do not use lithium, the company said.

Arkema said the move demonstrates its desire to be a key player in battery materials by offering a unique range of products adapted to all energy storage technologies.

Since 2017, Tiamat has been designing, developing, industrializing and marketing sodium-ion batteries, a new technology that could avoid the constraints associated with the supply of lithium.

Alongside strategic investors such as Stellantis Ventures and MBDA, Arkema contributed to Tiamat's recent 22 million euro ($24.1 million) fundraising effort. These funds, along with support from the French government and the European Union, Tiamat is aiming to build a 5 GWh Giga-factory in France, entirely dedicated to the production of sodium-ion battery cells.

An initial tranche of 0.7 GWh could be operational by the end of 2025, according to Arkema.

"Our portfolio of advanced materials enables us to provide solutions for all our customers' battery technologies,” said Armand AJDARI, Arkema's chief technology officer in a prepared statement. “The sodium-ion technology developed by Tiamat is very interesting, as it will enable to do away with the dependence to lithium and several strategic metals. This operation enriches our ecosystem and is perfectly in line with Arkema's strategy: innovative materials for a sustainable world."