Coim Settles With EPA, Must Provide Fire Department with Equipment

Coim USA, Inc. has settled with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over alleged violations of the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act at its chemical manufacturing facility in West Deptford, New Jersey. The company will pay a $101,400 penalty for inaccurately reporting activities involving the hazardous chemical 1,4-Dioxane in their Toxics Release Inventory (TRI) reports for 2018-2021. Coim identified previously overlooked chemical records, updated calculations, and implemented controls to prevent future violations. As part of the settlement, the company will undertake a $25,000 Supplemental Environmental Project, providing emergency planning equipment for the West Deptford Fire Department to enhance its preparedness and response capabilities for hazardous chemical emergencies. EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia emphasized the importance of holding companies accountable for public safety.

"Coim failed to meet their obligation to public safety by inaccurately reporting their activities involving 1,4-Dioxane, a hazardous chemical,” notes Garcia in a news release. "This settlement not only holds the company accountable for their violations, but also supports the local fire department in enhancing their emergency preparedness and response capabilities.”

Visit EPA’s Toxic Release Inventory Program webpage for additional information about the program.