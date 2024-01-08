AGI Group Acquires Chemtrix



AGI Group said Jan. 4 it has acquired Chemtrix B.V., a Netherlands-based company specializing in the design and manufacturing of scalable flow reactors.

The acquisition, effective from Dec. 29, 2023, marks a strategic move by AGI Group to expand into the large-scale flow chemistry market.

The Chemtrix flow reactor portfolio complements AGI’s portfolio of precision-manufactured glass equipment for chemical processing industries, including the scientific and pharmaceuticals sectors, the Japan-based company said.

AGI is looking to expand its global presence to support customers and enable sales growth in markets outside of Japan.

Chemtrix collaborates with end users in academia, fine chemicals, specialty chemicals and pharmaceutical industries to develop its products, said Charlotte Wiles, Chemtrix CEO.