Researchers Aim To Convert GHG Into Useful Products Via Electricity

Researchers at Cleveland-based Case Western Reserve University are developing eco-friendly ways to convert waste into fuels and valuable chemicals, with a focus on resolving the challenge of converting carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) into products using electricity. The CO 2 can be a useful raw material for commodity chemicals and fuels, but the process requires high pressures, temperatures and special materials. The team, led by Professor Burcu Gurkan, has made significant progress using ionic liquids—salts that melt below 100 degrees Celsius—as electrolytes in an electrochemical process to efficiently capture and convert CO 2 at room temperature. This approach reduces energy requirements, avoids unwanted side reactions and enhances the potential for creating industrially relevant products.

“Our modern society is in critical need of technologies that can capture the CO 2 from waste—or even air—and convert it to products at benign conditions,” said Burcu Gurkan, professor of chemical engineering at Case School of Engineering in a recent news release. “Electrochemical conversion of carbon dioxide is an unresolved problem that is more than 150 years old.”