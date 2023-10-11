EPA Announces Members to Science Advisory Board and Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan announced his selections for membership of the Science Advisory Board (SAB) and Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee (CASAC). According to the EPA, as SAB and CASAC members, the new appointees will work closely with EPA leadership to ensure the agency continues to receive sound, independent science-based advice.

The membership solicitation process resulted in 115 nominations for the SAB and eight CASAC nominations to fill the required slot for a member representing state air pollution control agencies. The Science Advisory Board Staff Office (SABSO) evaluated and recommended the candidates to Regan.

The EPA also announced the appointment of Dr. Kimberly L. Jones, associate provost for faculty affairs and professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Howard University, as chair of the Science Advisory Board. Jones is the first African American chair and first chair to represent a historically black college or university.

“We were fortunate to have an outstanding group of nominees this year, resulting in the selection of high-caliber scientists and technical experts to join the SAB and CASAC,” said Thomas Brennan, director of the SABSO.

SAB Members with Dual Appointments to the Chemical Assessment Advisory Committee

Dr. John DiGiovanni - professor in the Division of Pharmacology and Toxicology, College of Pharmacy at the University of Texas at Austin. He currently holds the Coulter R. Sublett Endowed Chair in Pharmacy. In addition, DiGiovanni is director of the Center for Molecular Carcinogenesis and Toxicology and associate director for Basic Research in the LiveSTRONG Cancer Institute, Dell Medical School at the University of Texas at Austin

Dr. Rebecca Fry - distinguished professor in the Department of Environmental Sciences and Engineering at the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. Fry is also the Carol Remmer Angle distinguished professor in Children’s Environmental Health

Dr. Douglas C. Wolf, D.V.M, Ph.D. - Senior Fellow, Syngenta

SAB Member with Dual Appointment to the Economic Analysis Committee

Dr. Maximilian Auffhammer - professor of International Sustainable Development, the regional associate dean in the College of Letters and Science, and the vice-chair of the Academic Senate at UC Berkeley

SAB Member with Dual Appointment to the Environmental Justice Science Committee

Dr. Veronica J. Berrocal - professor in the Department of Statistics at the University of California Irvine (UCI)

Additional SAB Member

Dr. Yiliang Zhu - professor and chief in the Division of Epidemiology, Biostatistics, and Preventive Medicine University of New Mexico School of Medicine

New CASAC Member

Mr. Henry (Dirk) Felton - New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC)